Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Everyone who watched this match will understand why millions of eyeballs follow the IPL'

'Everyone who watched this match will understand why millions of eyeballs follow the IPL'

By Rediff Cricket
September 28, 2020 13:02 IST
'Sport is such a great teacher, we can write someone off, but we can't erase them!

Rahul Tewatia

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia's five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell's over brought Rajasthan Royals back in the game. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Tewatia struck five sixes in an over at the fag end of the match as Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest run-chase in IPL history, beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter in Sharjah on Sunday.

In an unbelievable turn of events, Tewatia, who was initially struggling to connect the ball after being pushed up the order, suddenly shifted gears as he hoisted Cottrell for a series of sixes much to the amazement of his team-mates and opposition.

 

RR Skipper Steve Smith was full of praise for the all-rounder after the match. The 27-year- Haryana cricketer became one of the top trends on social media.

Danish Sait -- the well-known standup artiste from Bengaluru -- declared that 'The Tewatia story will stay forever.'

'What an insane turnaround. I love human triumph.'

'Sport is such a great teacher, we can write someone off, but we can't erase them! Wow. So happy with what we got to see. Incredible lesson for life,' Danish wrote.

'Everyone who watched this match will understand why millions of eyeballs follow the #IPL. Lessons for life are not in short supply here.'

'Never give in. Never write anyone off. Anything is possible. Accept no limits. Start the week with that spirit,' Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted about Rajasthan Royal's triumph.

Tweets hailing Rahul Tewatia's exploits:

Rediff Cricket
