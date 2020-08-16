Last updated on: August 16, 2020 00:15 IST

'India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement didn't just trigger an outpouring of emotions in the cricketing world but also among athletes from Olympic sports and popular personalities from other walks of life.

From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to India's double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to actor Ranveer Singh, emotional tributes poured in for the enigmatic former skipper who announced his retirement with an Instagram post on Saturday.



Amit Shah: @msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!



Sushil Kumar: Every sportsman has to end his journey one day.. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart.. All the best for the future brother



PR Sreejesh: You are truly and inspiration for me and millions of people Mahi bhai. MAHI style of retairment (retirement) Happy retirement bhai #endofmahi #msd13 #msdhoni



Ranveer Singh: LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD.

Sharad Pawar: I have had a long association with the game of Cricket and in appointing M S Dhoni as captain we were sure he would be one of India's most successful captains. His contribution to cricket is unique and inspiring, and his record exemplary. My good wishes will always be with him.



Jyotiraditya Scindia: What a magnificent career, #Dhoni!; as a fan myself, I am grateful to you for having achieved the many milestones for Indian cricket! Best wishes



Kiren Rijiju: Thank you for all the wonderful memories msdhoni. Your belief, confidence, courage and hard work will continue to inspire generations.



Nitin Gadkari: Well Played! msdhoni You took India's name to the pinnacle of world cricket with your performance and leadership. Every Indian is proud of you. My best wishes on your next innings.



Pankaj Advani: Cricket will never be the same without you msdhoni Heartiest congratulations on an awesome and super successful career #MSDhoni #CaptionCool



Ashok Gehlot: #MSDhoni is one of our finest cricketers, who has been a most successful captain of Indian cricket team. My best wishes to him as he announces retirement from international cricket.



Shashi Tharoor: So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb.



Vicky Kaushal: What an innings! Thank You for everything @mahi7781

Suniel Shetty: Can’t retire from being the greatest Jersey no. 7 forever!