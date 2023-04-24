Seen Ajinkya Rahane 2.0?

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 71 played a key role in securing Chennai Super Kings's emphatic victory. Photograph: BCCI

It would have been hard to imagine the usually sedate Ajinkya Rahane topping the strike rate charts in the Indian Premier League 2023 season, but that's the reality.

Rahane boasts an impressive strike rate of 199.04 in IPL 2023.

He continued his impressive form with an unbeaten 71 off just 29 balls for the Chennai Super Kings against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, adding to his growing list of match-winning performances this season.

The opening partnership of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 73 runs for the first wicket in just 45 balls, providing CSK with another perfect start.

Rahane capitalised on the opportunity to bat at No 3 for CSK after Moeen Ali fell ill ahead of their game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, where he scored a brilliant 27-ball 61.

IMAGE: Rahane came out with only one intention: To attack both spinners and pacers. Photograph: BCCI

The 34-year-old's remarkable transformation in T20 cricket continued as he displayed sensational stroke-play.

Rahane came out with only one intention: to attack both spinners and pacers. Rahane played some classic shots that left spectators in awe.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Among them was a stunning six over the wicket=keeper's head off Umesh Yadav in the 14th over, followed by a reverse scoop for a boundary off left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya. The latter was an exceptional shot, as Rahane opened the face of his bat and scooped the ball to the third man region with finesse.

Rahane's knock included six fours and five sixes, with his fifty coming off just 24 balls at a staggering 244-plus strike rate.

Among specialist batters who have faced a minimum of 100 balls, his tournament strike-rate is just below 190.

It's hard to believe that the same Rahane struggled for the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, scoring just 133 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of under 104.

Under M S Dhoni, he seems to have found a new lease of life, with his second fifty of the season featuring never-before-seen scoop shots, ruthless pulls, and his trademark drives.

IMAGE: Spectators were hugely impressed with Rahane's batting. Photograph: BCCI

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was among the many awestruck by Rahane's shot-making ability: 'Jinx Rahane has just played one of the greatest shots I've ever seen. Keep entertaining brother.'