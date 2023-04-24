News
Record Making Day for Kohli, CSK

Record Making Day for Kohli, CSK

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 24, 2023 12:29 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates the Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory against the Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli, who fell for a first ball duck against the Rajasthan Royals, took the catches to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, to take his tally to 101 catches in 228 matches -- the third highest in the IPL behind Suresh Raina (109 catches in 204 matches) and Kieron Pollard (103 catches in 189 matches).

Dube hits joint third-fastest fifty for CSK

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings left-hander Shivam Dube slammed a 20-ball fifty against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Shivam Dube blasted his way to an entertaining half-century from just 20 balls, hitting fours and five sixes.

Dube has been in good form in the IPL, scoring 184 runs at an average of 30.66 across six innings, with two half-centuries.

The record for CSK's fastest fifty belongs to Suresh Raina, who got it off just 16 balls against the Punjab Kings in 2014.

Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane are joint second, having smashed 19-ball fifties.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayadu have also scored 20-ball half-centuries for CSK.

CSK post third-highest IPL total

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube during their 85-run stand. Photograph: BCCI

CSK's highest record total in the IPL is the 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals in 2010, while their next best is the 240/5 against Punjab Kings in Mohali in 2008.

The record for the highest total in IPL history belongs to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who slammed 263/5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013, powered by Chris Gayle's 175 not out in just 66 balls.

CSK slam 18 sixes against KKR

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane hit five sixes against KKR. Photograph: BCCI

CSK's batters smashed 18 sixes -- with Rahane and Dube hitting five sixes each, while openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway slammed three sixes each and Ravindra Jadeja hit a couple of sixes.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

