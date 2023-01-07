News
What SKY wants to learn from MI teen sensation Brevis

What SKY wants to learn from MI teen sensation Brevis

Source: PTI
January 07, 2023 18:55 IST
Want to learn 'no-look' shots from you: Suryakumar Yadav to Mumbai Indians teammate Dewald Brevis

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is in awe of Dewald Brevis. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

India batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav is in awe of Dewald Brevis for his power-hitting abilities, saying he wants to learn the "no-look" shots from the South African when they share the Mumbai Indians dressing room in the upcoming IPL.

 

"I am just trying to copy you (Brevis) sometimes. The way you bat. You have to teach me one thing, how do you that no-look shot, no-look six? I just want to learn that from you," Surya said in a one-on-one interaction with Brevis posted on MI TV.

Brevis responded: "I would be an honour, but I would love to learn lots of shots from you as well. The funny thing is My no - look shot just happens, it's weird but I don't know it just happens."

Apart from sharing the dressing room with Surya in the IPL, Brevis will also represent MI Cape Town in the inaugural edition of the upcoming SA20 in South Africa.

Surya, the world number one T20 batter, lauded the young Brevis for his knock of 162 off 57 balls during an CSA T20 Challenge game.

"Last time I saw you smashed 160-165 runs off 50-55 balls in a T20 game. So now in ODIs, if you get to bat around 100 balls, are you going to score a triple hundred," Surya said.

To which Brevis replied: "It was like another normal day for me. It (that knock)" just happened. I didn't even realise what I was doing at that moment, everything just happened in the moment, at one point I even told the non-striker that I think I'll try and hit every ball for six.

"I don't know it just happened it was a special innings. But I must say that what you have achieved is like incredible, congratulations on being the no.1 T20I batsman." 

Source: PTI
Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear
Delhi head coach likely to face the axe
Sarfaraz hits century as Karachi Test ends in draw
Man who peed on AI co-passenger held, sent to custody
Noskova stuns Jabeur; Venus out of Aus Open
NZ seamer Henry ruled out ODI series in Pak, India
Check out Neeraj Chopra's New Year resolution
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

Chetan Sharma retained as chief of new selection panel

SEE: Shastri: What Makes Mumbai Special

