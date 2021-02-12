News
Dom's Take: We Stand by Wasim Jaffer!

Dom's Take: We Stand by Wasim Jaffer!

By DOMINIC XAVIER
February 12, 2021 13:07 IST
Wasim Jaffer, Ranji Trophy legend and one of the finest cricketers to play domestic cricket this century, was shockingly accused of favouring Muslim players by Cricket Association of Uttarakhand secretary Mahim Verma.

This led Jaffer angrily to resign as Uttarakhand coach.

Barring Anil Kumble, Jaffer's colleague at Kings Punjab XI, none of Jaffer's former team-mates or current Indian players have spoken out against this unfortunate tarnishing of an illustrious sportsman's reputation.

Anguished by the episode, Dominic Xavier expresses his solidarity with the cricket stalwart.

 
DOMINIC XAVIER / Rediff.com
