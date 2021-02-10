News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jaffer rejects claims of favouring Muslim players in U'khand team

Jaffer rejects claims of favouring Muslim players in U'khand team

Source: PTI
February 10, 2021 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If I was communal, I could have adjusted the practice timings according to our prayer timings but that's not the way I am.'

Wasim Jaffer quit as the coach of Uttarakhand after allegations were made that he favoured Muslim players

IMAGE: Wasim Jaffer quit as the coach of Uttarakhand after allegations were made that he favoured Muslim players. Photograph: PTI/Files

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who recently quit as Uttarakhand coach owing to a dispute with the state association, on Wednesday rejected allegations by the body's officials that he tried to force religion-based selections in the team.

The 42-year-old, who played 31 Tests for India and is a celebrated name in domestic cricket, said the charge that he favoured Muslim players, which was levelled by Cricket Association of Uttarakhand secretary Mahim Verma in a media report, had caused him immense pain.

 

Jaffer resigned on Tuesday citing "interference and bias of selectors and the association's secretary for non-deserving players" as the reason.

"...jo communal angle lagaya (the communal angle that has been brought up), that is very, very sad," Jaffer said in a virtual press conference.

"They levelled an allegation that I am in favour of Iqbal Abdulla, I wanted to make Iqbal Abdulla the captain, which is absolutely wrong," he asserted.

"I was going to make Jay Bista the captain, but Rizwan Shamshad and the other selectors suggested that you make Iqbal the captain… he is senior player, has played IPL and is much older...I agreed to their suggestion."

The leading run-getter in Ranji Trophy also dismissed allegations that he brought maulvis (Muslim religious scholars) to the team's training.

"First of all, they said the maulvis came there in a bio-bubble and we offered Namaaz. Let me tell you one thing, the maulvi, maulana, who came on two or three Fridays during the camp in Dehradun, I had not called him.

"It was Iqbal Abdulla (Uttarakhand player) who sought mine and the manager's permission only for the Friday prayer," he said referring to the 31-year-old all-rounder, who has competed in the IPL but hasn't played for India yet.

According to Jaffer, prayers took place after the team's training and he cannot understand why it has become an issue.

"While we do our daily prayers in the room, the Friday prayers have to be done in a gathering so he thought it would be better if someone comes over to facilitate...And we did the namaaz in the dressing room for five minutes after the nets.

"If I was communal, I could have adjusted the practice timings according to our prayer timings but that's not the way I am," he added.

"...what is a big thing in it, I don't understand."

Jaffer was appointed as the head coach of the state team in June 2020. He had signed a one-year contract with CAU.

Uttarakhand won only one out of their 5 matches in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why Kohli's captaincy stands out despite loss...
Why Kohli's captaincy stands out despite loss...
'Root one of England's greats, will break all records'
'Root one of England's greats, will break all records'
Bangar appointed RCB's batting consultant for IPL-14
Bangar appointed RCB's batting consultant for IPL-14
Farmers to hold 4-hr nationwide 'rail roko' on Feb 18
Farmers to hold 4-hr nationwide 'rail roko' on Feb 18
Biggest challenge in lowering India's debt/GDP ratio
Biggest challenge in lowering India's debt/GDP ratio
Walked out of LS because..: Adhir explains Cong move
Walked out of LS because..: Adhir explains Cong move
Will scrap farm laws if Cong comes to power: Priyanka
Will scrap farm laws if Cong comes to power: Priyanka

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Pitch for 2nd Test expected to turn from Day 1

Pitch for 2nd Test expected to turn from Day 1

ICC Test rankings: Kohli slips to fifth; Root third

ICC Test rankings: Kohli slips to fifth; Root third

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use