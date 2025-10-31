Poise & Precision: How Jemimah Steered India Home

Displaying exceptional composure, Jemimah absorbed the pressure early, rotating the strike smartly before unfurling a series of crisp boundaries once set.

IMAGE: An emotional Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after India won the Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, October 30, 2025. Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

When Australia, opting to bat first, posted a monstrous total in the women's World Cup semifinal, India needed a big knock from a top-order batter to anchor the chase.

Chasing 339 for a spot in Sunday's final against South Africa, India made the worst possible start with Shafali Verma, drafted into the squad as a last-ditch replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, falling cheaply for 10 off 5 balls.

Even the most optimistic fans of the Women in Blue might have given up hope when the in-form Smriti Mandhana perished for a run-a-ball 24.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was dropped for a game after a string of low scores including two ducks during the league stage, was sent in at No. 3, a position where she does not bat usually. In fact, the team management was forced to promote her up the order due to the absence of Harleen Deol, the regular one-down batter.

What followed was a masterclass in counter-attacking cricket as she hammered an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls (14x4) to carry India across the line with nine balls to spare.

Displaying exceptional composure, Jemimah absorbed the pressure early, rotating the strike smartly before unfurling a series of crisp boundaries once set.

She found steady support from Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88 balls; 10x4, 2x6), as the duo stitched together a vital 167 run stand for the third wicket that tilted the contest back in India's favour.

Even as Australia pressed hard to regain control with key breakthroughs, Jemimah's focus never wavered. Her shot selection was immaculate and temperament unflappable.

The Mumbai batter reached her maiden World Cup hundred in 115 balls and became only the second batter to register a century in a World Cup knockout run-chase after Nat-Sciver Brunt's unbeaten 148, which came in the 2022 final.

When Harmanpreet was sent back by Annabel Sutherland in the 36th over, the dice was heavily loaded against India, given their tendency to wilt under pressure and Australia's uncanny knack of snatching improbable victories from the imminent jaws of defeat.

Jemimah, however, remained unflustered, rotating the strike frequently, allowing Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh to play their natural game.

When Amanjot Kaur hit the winning runs off Sophie Molineux, Jemimah broke down in tears of joy and relief.

'I want to thank Jesus, I could not do this on my own. I want to thank my mom, dad and coach and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month, it feels like a dream and it still has not sunk in,' she said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

'I did not know I was batting at three. I was taking a shower, just told them to let me know. Five minutes before entering, I was told I was batting at three. It was not about me; I wanted to win this match for India, and wanted to take this through.'

It was truly an innings of a life-time that exemplified class, composure, and the quiet authority of a true match-winner.