'Dream Big' Is Mantra Jemimah Lives By

Jemimah's success is carved not just from talent and hard work, but from dreams, faith, and an unshakable spirit.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues in action during the ICC women's World Cup semi final game against Australia at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, October 30, 2025. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Jemimah Rodrigues, the iron-willed marvel of Indian cricket, steered India to the ICC women's World Cup 2025 final with a fighting unbeaten knock of 127, standing tall under immense pressure while chasing Australia's colossal total of 338.

From the moment I first met her, I had the feeling that she had something extraordinary in her.

It was in March 2022, when she graced the capping ceremony of the Dubai-based G Force Cricket Academy's Mumbai tour as the chief guest at the iconic MIG cricket club ground in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

I was the media manager for the tour, and little did I know I was meeting one of India's future legends.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues at the capping ceremony with G Force Coach Gopal Jasapara and K R Nayar.

Even at that time, Jemimah displayed a poise and maturity far beyond her years.

Watching her handing over the caps to the young cricketers, and offering advice to each one of them with warmth and confidence, it felt like a seasoned champion sharing pearls of wisdom.

She arrived with her father and coach Ivan Rodrigues and Prashant Shetty, her childhood coach and a former Ranji Trophy player turned mentor to Prithvi Shaw.

Addressing the boys, she inspired them: "Dream big, dream to become an Indian cricketer, and work towards it, and you will."

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues's father Ivan Rodrigues at the capping ceremony.

At that time, I didn't realise how prophetic her words were. "Dream big" is the mantra Jemimah has lived by.

Her mesmerising knock in the World Cup semifinal is the perfect testament to a dream she chased relentlessly -- and achieved spectacularly.

During my first meeting itself Jemimah had already become a sensation in women's cricket.

Born in Bhandup, north east Mumbai, she moved to Bandra to chase her cricketing dream, showing early signs of the dedication that would define her career.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues presents a cap to Coach Gopal Jasapara.

G Force Head Coach Gopal Jasapara wanted Jemimah as the chief guest because he wanted the boys to meet someone who had chased their dreams and become successful.

Jemimah's fielding coach and trainer Sachin Jagtap, who was also the physical trainer for the tour, ensured Jemimah attended the capping ceremony.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues' childhood coach Prasanth Shetty presents a cap to K R Nayar.

Talking to her, I got to know more about her journey towards success since, by then, she was already one of the brightest rising stars in Indian women's cricket.

Jemimah was only 12-and-a-half when she was selected for the state Under-19 team in the 2012-2013 season.

She went on to become the second woman, after Smriti Mandhana, to score a double hundred in a 50-over match when she cracked an unbeaten 202 in Aurangabad against Saurashtra in November 2017.

Jemimah's hunger for runs was evident right from her junior cricket days.

She had previously cracked 178 against Gujarat in an Under-19 tournament.

Jemimah is a complete sportsperson, having excelled in hockey too, and played for the Maharashtra Under-17 hockey team.

She also plays basketball and football. Her father was the coach at Jemimah's school and was instrumental in forming their girls' cricket team.

Jemimah considers her father her hero, as she believes she became a good cricketer because of his guidance.

She was selected into the Indian team in 2018, making her ODI debut against South Africa.

Ever since that capping ceremony, I have had the privilege of following her meteoric rise, reporting on many of her matches, including the 2024 women's T20 World Cup in the UAE and the 2025 Women's Premier League in India.

Jemimah played for Delhi Capitals, and in the final, it was sheer delight to see her produce a breathtaking diving catch from Mumbai Indians' opener Yastika Bhatia.

It was a moment that perfectly captured her athleticism and instinct.

IMAGE: Tears, hugs, and joy: Jemimah with her father Ivan Rodrigues. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

AYet, Jemimah's path has not been without hurdles.

She has faced setbacks, even being dropped from the national side.

A devout Christian, she once said, 'When I am weak, HE becomes my strength.'

Reflecting on her semifinal century knock, when fatigue threatened to overwhelm her, she admitted: 'Towards the end, I had lost energy, and all I did was to just recall one scripture from the Bible.'

Jemimah's success is carved not just from talent and hard work, but from dreams, faith, and an unshakable spirit.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff