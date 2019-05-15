rediff.com

Andre Russell is the MVP of IPL 2019

May 15, 2019 10:36 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in IPL 2019 at the end of the season.

Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell has been in smashing form with the bat in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

The 2019 IPL was arguably even more captivating and compelling than earlier editions.

In spite of a strong challenge from Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell eventually held on to his position as the most valuable player of this year's IPL, a position that he held consistently right through this IPL.

Eventually Russell, Pandya and David Warner bagged the top three positions in this year's IPL.

 

The table below lists the top three players (with their MVPI) in all earlier versions of the IPL.

Table 1: The three best performing players in all the 12 IPLs (2008-2019)

YearPlayer IPlayer IIPlayer III
2008 Sanath Jayasuriya, MI, 729 Shane Watson, RR, 699 Shaun Marsh, KXIP, 649
2009 Adam Gilchrist, DC, 753 Matthew Hayden, CSK, 678 Suresh Raina, CSK, 667
2010 Suresh Raina, CSK, 784 Jacques Kallis, RCB, 780 Keiron Pollard, MI, 772
2011 Chris Gayle, RCB, 953 Lasith Malinga, MI, 629 Yusuf Pathan, KKR, 608
2012 Chris Gayle, RCB, 837 Dwayne Bravo, CSK, 697 Gautam Gambhir, KKR, 688
2013 Chris Gayle, RCB, 864 Shane Watson, RR, 851 Mike Hussey, CSK, 764
2014 Robin Uthappa, KKR, 777 G Maxwell, KXIP, 737 Suresh Raina, CSK, 666
2015 Dwayne Bravo, CSK, 698 A B de Villiers, RCB, 691 David Warner, SRH, 685
2016 Virat Kohli, RCB, 1128 David Warner, SRH, 965 A B de Villiers, RCB, 907
2017 David Warner, SRH, 727 Ben Stokes, RPS, 609 G Maxwell, KXIP, 548
2018 Rishabh Pant, DD, 897 K L Rahul, KXIP, 839 Kane Williamson, SRH, 836

 

Recall that the most valuable player index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers' performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

The MVPI formula rewards runs by batsmen, but rewards a little more if it is scored at a high strike rate.

Likewise, MVP rewards wicket-taking bowlers, but offers additional rewards to good economy rates.

Table 2, below, gives the MVPI details, and all the other key IPL performance variables, including the paisa vasool index (PVI) which estimates how much the franchise owner pays (in US$) for every 'run equivalent' contributed.

A low PVI makes the player more valuable to his franchise.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders players Kuldeep Yadav, left, and Piyush Chawla applaud Andre Russell after his match-winning knock in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

Table 2: Best performing players of IPL 12 (after Match 60 ending 12.5.19)

 Player's NameTeamFromRunTop Score4's6'sStr RateWEcoMMVPIPVI(US$)Age
1 Andre Russell KKR WI 510 80 31 52 204.8 11 9.5 14 834 1456 31
2 Hardik Pandya MI IND 402 91 28 29 191.4 14 9.2 16 758 2073 26
3 David Warner SRH AUS 692 100 57 21 143.9 0 - 12 751 2378 32
4 Rishabh Pant DC IND 488 78 37 27 160 0 - 16 686 3124 22
5 KL Rahul KXI IND 593 100 49 25 135.4 0 - 14 638 2463 27
6 Quinton de Kock MI SA 529 81 45 25 132.9 0 - 16 611 655 26
7 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 521 97 64 11 135.7 0 - 16 574 1294 33
8 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 445 114 48 18 157.2 0 - 10 573 548 33
9 Chris Gayle KXI WI 490 99 45 34 153.6 0 - 13 555 515 40
10 AB de Villiers RCB SA 442 82 31 26 154 0 - 13 525 2993 35
11 Imran Tahir CSK SA 0 0 0 0 - 26 6.7 17 524 273 40
12 Virat Kohli RCB IND 464 100 46 13 141.5 0 - 14 519 4679 30
13 MS Dhoni CSK IND 416 84 22 23 134.6 0 - 15 500 4286 38
14 Kagiso Rabada DC WI 14 9 0 1 93.3 25 7.8 12 493 145 24
15 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 106 31 7 4 120.5 15 6.4 16 460 2174 30
16 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 463 67 41 14 119.9 0 - 16 459 2179 24
17 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 424 71 45 10 130.9 0 - 16 452 1011 29
18 Parthiv Patel RCB IND 373 67 48 10 139.2 0 - 14 445 546 34
19 Shreyas Gopal RR IND 63 19 8 1 137 20 7.2 14 442 65 26
20 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 34 17 2 2 147.8 17 6.3 15 436 2949 21
21 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 393 105 45 9 137.9 0 - 14 430 1329 31
22 Nitish Rana KKR IND 344 85 27 21 146.4 3 9 14 427 1138 25
23 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 405 82 41 22 139.7 0 - 13 427 3212 29
24 Rohit Sharma MI IND 405 67 52 10 128.6 0 - 15 422 5078 32
25 Shane Watson CSK AUS 398 96 42 20 127.6 0 - 17 420 1361 38
26 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 396 96 36 15 123.4 0 - 12 420 544 35
27 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 0 0 0 0 0 19 6.6 16 411 2433 25
28 Krunal Pandya MI IND 183 42 18 5 122 12 7.3 16 411 3059 28
29 Moeen Ali RCB ENG 220 66 16 17 165.4 6 6.8 11 402 604 32
30 Sanju Samson RR IND 342 102 28 13 148.7 0 - 12 397 2879 24
31 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 7 7 1 0 77.8 22 7.5 17 396 289 27
32 R Ashwin KXI IND 42 17 3 3 150 15 7.3 14 391 2777 33
33 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 332 58 26 14 141.9 0 - 13 388 368 28
34 Suresh Raina CSK IND 383 59 45 9 122 0 6 17 385 4082 32
35 Jos Buttler RR ENG 311 89 38 14 151.7 0 - 8 381 1650 29
36 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 353 99 45 9 133.7 0 - 16 378 454 19
37 Kieron Pollard MI WI 279 83 14 22 156.7 0 - 16 369 2091 32
38 Manish Pandey SRH IND 344 83 34 6 130.8 0 - 12 365 4305 30
39 Sunil Narine KKR WI 143 47 17 9 166.3 10 7.8 12 347 5146 31
40 Axar Patel DC IND 110 26 10 3 125 10 7.1 14 344 2076 25
41 Jofra Archer RR WI 67 27 4 4 167.5 11 6.8 11 338 3043 24
42 Harbhajan Singh CSK IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 16 7.1 11 318 898 39
43 Mohammad Nabi SRH AFG 115 31 8 7 151.3 8 6.7 8 316 452 34
44 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 253 97 22 14 146.2 0 - 14 311 3399 34
45 Vijay Shankar SRH IND 244 40 11 12 126.4 1 8.8 15 305 1499 28
46 Shubman Gill KKR IND 296 76 21 10 124.4 0 - 14 303 849 20
47 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 6 4 0 0 37.5 18 7.8 14 299 2867 29
48 Khaleel Ahmed SRH IND 0 0 0 0 0 19 8.2 9 294 1458 21
49 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 1 1 0 0 50 19 8.7 14 294 2332 29
50 Steven Smith RR WI 319 73 30 4 116 0 - 12 283 6310 30
51 Rahul Chahar MI IND 12 10 2 0 109.1 12 6.6 13 281 966 20
52 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 80 27 6 3 121.2 11 8 12 274 3337 36
53 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 282 67 28 10 115.1 0 - 12 261 3503 33
54 Ishant Sharma DC IND 10 10 1 1 333.3 13 7.6 13 247 584 31
55 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 12 7 1 0 63.2 13 7.8 15 242 5018 29
56 Marcus Stoinis RCB AUS 211 46 14 10 135.3 2 8.7 10 242 3660 30
57 Sam Curran KXI ENG 95 55 13 3 172.7 10 9.8 9 242 4250 21
58 Amit Mishra DC IND 21 8 2 0 87.5 11 6.8 11 240 2381 27
59 David Miller KXI SA 213 59 19 7 129.9 0 - 10 235 1824 30
60 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 168 48 9 14 157 0 - 7 205 2927 24

SRINIVAS BHOGLE and PURMENDU MAJI
 

