Andre Russell is the MVP of IPL 2019

May 15, 2019 10:36 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in IPL 2019 at the end of the season.

IMAGE: Andre Russell has been in smashing form with the bat in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

The 2019 IPL was arguably even more captivating and compelling than earlier editions.

In spite of a strong challenge from Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell eventually held on to his position as the most valuable player of this year's IPL, a position that he held consistently right through this IPL.

Eventually Russell, Pandya and David Warner bagged the top three positions in this year's IPL.

The table below lists the top three players (with their MVPI) in all earlier versions of the IPL.

Table 1: The three best performing players in all the 12 IPLs (2008-2019)

Year Player I Player II Player III 2008 Sanath Jayasuriya, MI, 729 Shane Watson, RR, 699 Shaun Marsh, KXIP, 649 2009 Adam Gilchrist, DC, 753 Matthew Hayden, CSK, 678 Suresh Raina, CSK, 667 2010 Suresh Raina, CSK, 784 Jacques Kallis, RCB, 780 Keiron Pollard, MI, 772 2011 Chris Gayle, RCB, 953 Lasith Malinga, MI, 629 Yusuf Pathan, KKR, 608 2012 Chris Gayle, RCB, 837 Dwayne Bravo, CSK, 697 Gautam Gambhir, KKR, 688 2013 Chris Gayle, RCB, 864 Shane Watson, RR, 851 Mike Hussey, CSK, 764 2014 Robin Uthappa, KKR, 777 G Maxwell, KXIP, 737 Suresh Raina, CSK, 666 2015 Dwayne Bravo, CSK, 698 A B de Villiers, RCB, 691 David Warner, SRH, 685 2016 Virat Kohli, RCB, 1128 David Warner, SRH, 965 A B de Villiers, RCB, 907 2017 David Warner, SRH, 727 Ben Stokes, RPS, 609 G Maxwell, KXIP, 548 2018 Rishabh Pant, DD, 897 K L Rahul, KXIP, 839 Kane Williamson, SRH, 836

Recall that the most valuable player index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers' performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

The MVPI formula rewards runs by batsmen, but rewards a little more if it is scored at a high strike rate.

Likewise, MVP rewards wicket-taking bowlers, but offers additional rewards to good economy rates.

Table 2, below, gives the MVPI details, and all the other key IPL performance variables, including the paisa vasool index (PVI) which estimates how much the franchise owner pays (in US$) for every 'run equivalent' contributed.

A low PVI makes the player more valuable to his franchise.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders players Kuldeep Yadav, left, and Piyush Chawla applaud Andre Russell after his match-winning knock in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

Table 2: Best performing players of IPL 12 (after Match 60 ending 12.5.19)