Andre Russell is the MVP of IPL 2019

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in IPL 2019 at the end of the season.
The 2019 IPL was arguably even more captivating and compelling than earlier editions.
In spite of a strong challenge from Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell eventually held on to his position as the most valuable player of this year's IPL, a position that he held consistently right through this IPL.
Eventually Russell, Pandya and David Warner bagged the top three positions in this year's IPL.
The table below lists the top three players (with their MVPI) in all earlier versions of the IPL.
Table 1: The three best performing players in all the 12 IPLs (2008-2019)
|Year
|Player I
|Player II
|Player III
|2008
|Sanath Jayasuriya, MI, 729
|Shane Watson, RR, 699
|Shaun Marsh, KXIP, 649
|2009
|Adam Gilchrist, DC, 753
|Matthew Hayden, CSK, 678
|Suresh Raina, CSK, 667
|2010
|Suresh Raina, CSK, 784
|Jacques Kallis, RCB, 780
|Keiron Pollard, MI, 772
|2011
|Chris Gayle, RCB, 953
|Lasith Malinga, MI, 629
|Yusuf Pathan, KKR, 608
|2012
|Chris Gayle, RCB, 837
|Dwayne Bravo, CSK, 697
|Gautam Gambhir, KKR, 688
|2013
|Chris Gayle, RCB, 864
|Shane Watson, RR, 851
|Mike Hussey, CSK, 764
|2014
|Robin Uthappa, KKR, 777
|G Maxwell, KXIP, 737
|Suresh Raina, CSK, 666
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo, CSK, 698
|A B de Villiers, RCB, 691
|David Warner, SRH, 685
|2016
|Virat Kohli, RCB, 1128
|David Warner, SRH, 965
|A B de Villiers, RCB, 907
|2017
|David Warner, SRH, 727
|Ben Stokes, RPS, 609
|G Maxwell, KXIP, 548
|2018
|Rishabh Pant, DD, 897
|K L Rahul, KXIP, 839
|Kane Williamson, SRH, 836
Recall that the most valuable player index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers' performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.
The MVPI formula rewards runs by batsmen, but rewards a little more if it is scored at a high strike rate.
Likewise, MVP rewards wicket-taking bowlers, but offers additional rewards to good economy rates.
Table 2, below, gives the MVPI details, and all the other key IPL performance variables, including the paisa vasool index (PVI) which estimates how much the franchise owner pays (in US$) for every 'run equivalent' contributed.
A low PVI makes the player more valuable to his franchise.
Table 2: Best performing players of IPL 12 (after Match 60 ending 12.5.19)
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Run
|Top Score
|4's
|6's
|Str Rate
|W
|Eco
|M
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|Age
|1
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|510
|80
|31
|52
|204.8
|11
|9.5
|14
|834
|1456
|31
|2
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|402
|91
|28
|29
|191.4
|14
|9.2
|16
|758
|2073
|26
|3
|David Warner
|SRH
|AUS
|692
|100
|57
|21
|143.9
|0
|-
|12
|751
|2378
|32
|4
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|488
|78
|37
|27
|160
|0
|-
|16
|686
|3124
|22
|5
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|593
|100
|49
|25
|135.4
|0
|-
|14
|638
|2463
|27
|6
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|SA
|529
|81
|45
|25
|132.9
|0
|-
|16
|611
|655
|26
|7
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|IND
|521
|97
|64
|11
|135.7
|0
|-
|16
|574
|1294
|33
|8
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|ENG
|445
|114
|48
|18
|157.2
|0
|-
|10
|573
|548
|33
|9
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|490
|99
|45
|34
|153.6
|0
|-
|13
|555
|515
|40
|10
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|442
|82
|31
|26
|154
|0
|-
|13
|525
|2993
|35
|11
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|SA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|26
|6.7
|17
|524
|273
|40
|12
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|464
|100
|46
|13
|141.5
|0
|-
|14
|519
|4679
|30
|13
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|416
|84
|22
|23
|134.6
|0
|-
|15
|500
|4286
|38
|14
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|WI
|14
|9
|0
|1
|93.3
|25
|7.8
|12
|493
|145
|24
|15
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|IND
|106
|31
|7
|4
|120.5
|15
|6.4
|16
|460
|2174
|30
|16
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|IND
|463
|67
|41
|14
|119.9
|0
|-
|16
|459
|2179
|24
|17
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|424
|71
|45
|10
|130.9
|0
|-
|16
|452
|1011
|29
|18
|Parthiv Patel
|RCB
|IND
|373
|67
|48
|10
|139.2
|0
|-
|14
|445
|546
|34
|19
|Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|IND
|63
|19
|8
|1
|137
|20
|7.2
|14
|442
|65
|26
|20
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|34
|17
|2
|2
|147.8
|17
|6.3
|15
|436
|2949
|21
|21
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|393
|105
|45
|9
|137.9
|0
|-
|14
|430
|1329
|31
|22
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|344
|85
|27
|21
|146.4
|3
|9
|14
|427
|1138
|25
|23
|Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|405
|82
|41
|22
|139.7
|0
|-
|13
|427
|3212
|29
|24
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|405
|67
|52
|10
|128.6
|0
|-
|15
|422
|5078
|32
|25
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|398
|96
|42
|20
|127.6
|0
|-
|17
|420
|1361
|38
|26
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|SA
|396
|96
|36
|15
|123.4
|0
|-
|12
|420
|544
|35
|27
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|6.6
|16
|411
|2433
|25
|28
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|183
|42
|18
|5
|122
|12
|7.3
|16
|411
|3059
|28
|29
|Moeen Ali
|RCB
|ENG
|220
|66
|16
|17
|165.4
|6
|6.8
|11
|402
|604
|32
|30
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|342
|102
|28
|13
|148.7
|0
|-
|12
|397
|2879
|24
|31
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|7
|7
|1
|0
|77.8
|22
|7.5
|17
|396
|289
|27
|32
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|42
|17
|3
|3
|150
|15
|7.3
|14
|391
|2777
|33
|33
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|332
|58
|26
|14
|141.9
|0
|-
|13
|388
|368
|28
|34
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|383
|59
|45
|9
|122
|0
|6
|17
|385
|4082
|32
|35
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|311
|89
|38
|14
|151.7
|0
|-
|8
|381
|1650
|29
|36
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|IND
|353
|99
|45
|9
|133.7
|0
|-
|16
|378
|454
|19
|37
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|WI
|279
|83
|14
|22
|156.7
|0
|-
|16
|369
|2091
|32
|38
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|344
|83
|34
|6
|130.8
|0
|-
|12
|365
|4305
|30
|39
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|143
|47
|17
|9
|166.3
|10
|7.8
|12
|347
|5146
|31
|40
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|110
|26
|10
|3
|125
|10
|7.1
|14
|344
|2076
|25
|41
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|WI
|67
|27
|4
|4
|167.5
|11
|6.8
|11
|338
|3043
|24
|42
|Harbhajan Singh
|CSK
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|16
|7.1
|11
|318
|898
|39
|43
|Mohammad Nabi
|SRH
|AFG
|115
|31
|8
|7
|151.3
|8
|6.7
|8
|316
|452
|34
|44
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|253
|97
|22
|14
|146.2
|0
|-
|14
|311
|3399
|34
|45
|Vijay Shankar
|SRH
|IND
|244
|40
|11
|12
|126.4
|1
|8.8
|15
|305
|1499
|28
|46
|Shubman Gill
|KKR
|IND
|296
|76
|21
|10
|124.4
|0
|-
|14
|303
|849
|20
|47
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|IND
|6
|4
|0
|0
|37.5
|18
|7.8
|14
|299
|2867
|29
|48
|Khaleel Ahmed
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|8.2
|9
|294
|1458
|21
|49
|Mohammed Shami
|KXI
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|19
|8.7
|14
|294
|2332
|29
|50
|Steven Smith
|RR
|WI
|319
|73
|30
|4
|116
|0
|-
|12
|283
|6310
|30
|51
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|IND
|12
|10
|2
|0
|109.1
|12
|6.6
|13
|281
|966
|20
|52
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|80
|27
|6
|3
|121.2
|11
|8
|12
|274
|3337
|36
|53
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|282
|67
|28
|10
|115.1
|0
|-
|12
|261
|3503
|33
|54
|Ishant Sharma
|DC
|IND
|10
|10
|1
|1
|333.3
|13
|7.6
|13
|247
|584
|31
|55
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|IND
|12
|7
|1
|0
|63.2
|13
|7.8
|15
|242
|5018
|29
|56
|Marcus Stoinis
|RCB
|AUS
|211
|46
|14
|10
|135.3
|2
|8.7
|10
|242
|3660
|30
|57
|Sam Curran
|KXI
|ENG
|95
|55
|13
|3
|172.7
|10
|9.8
|9
|242
|4250
|21
|58
|Amit Mishra
|DC
|IND
|21
|8
|2
|0
|87.5
|11
|6.8
|11
|240
|2381
|27
|59
|David Miller
|KXI
|SA
|213
|59
|19
|7
|129.9
|0
|-
|10
|235
|1824
|30
|60
|Nicholas Pooran
|KXI
|WI
|168
|48
|9
|14
|157
|0
|-
|7
|205
|2927
|24
