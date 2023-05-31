10 Flops of IPL 2023

IPL 2023 saw several players emerge as superstars, but many fell by the roadside after failing to live up to their potential.

Among the high-profile failures included several top Indian players: Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda and Umran Malik among others.

Sam Curran, the costliest player in IPL history, struggled for Punjab Kings while his compatriot Harry Brook, apart from a century, failed to live up to the hype in his first IPL season.

The Top Flops Of IPL 2023:

Prithvi Shaw

Shaw, who has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, scored a lowly 106 runs from eight matches with just one half-century.

He scored 46 runs from his first six games before he was dropped from the team for the next few games. He only made a comeback for the last two games, when Delhi Capitals were out of the running for a place in the play-offs,

Shaw scored 54 from 38 balls against the Punjab Kings, but failed again in the last match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal looked to revive his career at Sunrisers Hyderabad, who bagged him for a whopping Rs 8.25 crore (Rs 82.5 million), but things didn't go to plans for him.

Coached by the legendary Brian Lara, Agarwal failed to improve upon his showing from last year, as he tallied 270 runs from 10 innings for SRH.

His only half-century came in SRH's final game of the season against Mumbai Indians, when he stroked 83 from 46 balls.

Dinesh Karthik

DK endured his worst IPL season.

Karthik fell for four ducks in the season -- to take his overall tally to 17 ducks -- the most by any batter in the IPL.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter could score only 140 runs in 13 games, with a best of 30, and eventually lost his place as 'keeper to Anuj Rawat.

Deepak Hooda

Hooda could only score 84 runs in 12 games for the Lucknow Super Giants, which included eight single digit scores, despite batting at No 3 for most part of the tournament.

Harry Brook

England's batting sensation was signed by SRH for a huge Rs 13.25 crores (Rs 132.5 million), but failed to justify his huge price tag.

Apart from his 100 from 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, Brook struggled to make an impact in his first IPL season.

He tallied 190 runs from 11 innings at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 123.

Sam Curran

Curran came into IPL 2023 as the most expensive purchase in the history of IPL auctions after Punjab Kings paid a mammoth Rs 18.50 crores (Rs 185 million) for his talent.

The England left-arm pacer seemed to struggle under the pressure of the huge price tag. Curran's bowling was a major letdown for Punjab as he managed just 10 wickets in 14 games, conceding at above 10 runs per over.

With the bat too, he didn't make much of an impact, scoring 276 runs, with just one fifty.

Umesh Yadav

The KKR pacer will want to forget IPL 2023 as soon as possible.

Unbelievably, Umesh managed just a single wicket in the first eight matches after which he spent the rest of the tournament on the bench.

Jofra Archer

Coming back from a long injury lay-off, Archer didn't look his best.

To make matters worse, Archer was ruled out of the tournament after playing just five games having played without recovering properly.

He left the IPL for a few days to have a minor procedure in Belgium on his right elbow before he tried to play a couple of games but was ruled out completely.

Archer never looked at his best and managed just two wickets from five games at an economy rate of 9.50.

Kagiso Rabada

One of the world's leading fast bowlers didn't make much of an impact in IPL 2023.

With Punjab having several options among the overseas pacers, Rabada only played six games in which he took seven wickets at an economy rate of over 10.

Umran Malik

Malik went from one of the best finds of IPL 2022 to one of the worst performers this season.

The new SRH management under Brian Lara were also guilty of not showing much faith in Umran's ability.

Umran picked up five wickets in his first four games, but struggled with his control as he went for plenty of runs.

He then went wicketless in three games before he was relegated to the bench and only played the final league match against the Mumbai Indians, in which he failed to take a wicket and was hit all over the park.

He took five wickets in eight games at a disappointing economy rate of 10.85.

Photographs: BCCI