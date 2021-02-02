Ziva Dhoni shows veggies from her farm

February 02, 2021 12:44 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been growing fruits and vegetables at his farmhouse in Ranchi.

Sakshi Dhoni posted a video on her daughter Ziva's Instagram handle where the adorable munchkin is seen talking about the vegetables that she picked from her parents's farm.

'Who's got all these?' Sakshi asks, pointing at a basketful of fresh, green, vegetables.

To which Ziva -- who turns 6 on February 6 -- replies, 'I have got all these...from the bagaan.'

The child names each vegetable she picked: Kale, coriander, mustard greens, tomato, carrots and radish.

'These are so healthy,' the tot declares.