News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Zimbabwe's Masakadza signs off with 'super special' win

Zimbabwe's Masakadza signs off with 'super special' win

September 21, 2019 08:17 IST

Hamilton MasakadzaHamilton Masakadza signed off from international cricket in style, leading Zimbabwe to their first Twenty20 International win over Afghanistan with a blistering knock of 71 off 42 balls on Friday.

 

Since making his debut in 2001, the 36-year-old batsman went on to play 38 Tests, 209 One-dayers and 66 Twenty20 internationals, notching up 10 centuries across formats.

His final knock helped Zimbabwe chase down Afghanistan’s 155-8 for a seven-wicket victory in the tri-series in Bangladesh, also ending the Asian side’s world-record winning streak in the shortest format at 12.

“It was super special,” said Masakadza, who was given guard of honour by both teams when he walked out to bat. “To lead the team to the win was really special, and that too in my last game. Also beating Afghanistan for the first time was special."

“I started tearing a little bit in the morning, trying to get through the team talk with the boys. I am not someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, but I think this is the one thing that brought a few emotions out of me."

“Even when I tried to tell the guys and the team before I made the official announcement, I barely got through three sentences, so it’s been a really emotional time for me.”

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Kohli & Co. look to maintain clean slate before Tests

Kohli & Co. look to maintain clean slate before Tests

'Perfect platform for youngsters to build confidence'

'Perfect platform for youngsters to build confidence'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
        