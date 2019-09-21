News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Flight delay frustrates Du Plessis ahead of India Test series

Flight delay frustrates Du Plessis ahead of India Test series

September 21, 2019 11:06 IST

Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis skipped the ongoing T20 series in India. Photograph: Faf du Plessis/Instagram

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis experienced 'one of his worst flying experiences' ahead of the Test series in India after his British Airways flight was delayed.

"Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay. Now I'm gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later," du Plessis tweeted on Friday.

 

His following tweet read: "When life gives you lemons , make lemonade. My cricket bag hasn't arrived !!!!!!!!!! Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I'll have my bats back eventually."

Du Plessis skipped the ongoing T20 series in India with Quinton de Kock leading the side in his absence.

The three-Test series begins in Visakhapatnam from October 2. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Dhawan talks to himself? Check out Rohit's video

Dhawan talks to himself? Check out Rohit's video

Gambhir takes another potshot at Kohli's captaincy

Gambhir takes another potshot at Kohli's captaincy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use