Zimbabwe spring surprise, pick old hands for T20 WC

Zimbabwe spring surprise, pick old hands for T20 WC

January 03, 2026 00:38 IST

Brendan Taylor

IMAGE: In August 2025, Brendan Taylor returned to international cricket after a hiatus of three-and-a-half years. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

All-rounder Sikandar Raza has been named captain of the Zimbabwe squad for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month, while veteran batter Brendan Taylor and spinner Graeme Cremer have been included.

Taylor, who will turn 40 the day before the tournament starts, is expected to wear the wicketkeeper gloves, having recently come out of retirement after a three-and-a-half-year suspension for breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes.

Leg-break bowler Cremer, 39, also recently returned to the T20 team for November’s triangular with Pakistan and Sri Lanka following a seven-year break.

Fit-again fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani is the only addition to the squad that competed in the triangular series.

 

Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group B at the T20 World Cup, where they will face Australia, Ireland, Oman, and co-hosts Sri Lanka. The tournament runs from February 7 to March 8.

Zimbabwe squad:

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.

Source: REUTERS
