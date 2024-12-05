News
Home  » Cricket » Zimbabwe salvage pride with dramatic win

Zimbabwe salvage pride with dramatic win

December 05, 2024 23:36 IST
Pakistan players

IMAGE: Pakistan clinched the T20I series despite losing the final match to Zimbabwe. Photograph: PCB/X

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by two wickets in the last of their three-match Twenty20 series at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday, a consolation win after heavy defeats in the first two clashes.

Zimbabwe scrapped past the target of 132 with one ball to spare in an exciting finish for home supporters with Richard Ngarava scoring the winning run.

Pakistan had won by 57 runs and 10 wickets in the first two T20 internationals and fielded a much changed line-up for the last encounter and scratched their way to 132-7 off their 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

 

Zimbabwe were always in the hunt after opener Brian Bennett top scored with 43 off 35 balls but they were still 12 runs shy of victory going into the last over.

Tinotenda Maposa hit a four and a six off the first two balls of the last over to set up the home victory as Zimbabwe squeezed through to 133-8.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
