IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a scintillating 161 and enjoyed some banter while batting in the second innings of the opening Test at Perth. Photograph: BCCI/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the spotlight in the first Test against Australia, not just for his remarkable second innings century but also for his fearless on-field antics.

The 21-year-old opener, playing his maiden Test in Australian conditions, showcased resilience and humour as he countered some of the world's most experienced bowlers.

Jaiswal's performance at the Optus stadium in Perth began on a rocky note, with the left-hander dismissed for a duck in the first innings. Critics questioned his ability to tackle Australia's formidable pace quartet of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and spin maestro Nathan Lyon on the pace-friendly track.

But the youngster came back in style in the second innings, smashing a commanding 161 runs, laying the foundation for India's emphatic 295 run victory.

But all work and no play makes for a dull boy, so Jaiswal got down to some fun while batting in Perth.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon shared an amusing exchange he had with Jaiswal, revealing a lighter side of the intense competition.

'Young Jaiswal, he said 'You legend, but you old.' He said that to me when I was bowling,' Lyon told SEN Radio ahead of the second Test in Adelaide.

'He said that to me when he was muscling about at 120, but ya, it's all good fun. I told him that.'

Jaiswal didn't stop there. On Day 2, the stump mic picked up another cheeky comment, this time directed at Mitchell Starc. The Indian batter quipped, 'You are coming too slow at me,' a moment that quickly went viral on social media, drawing both laughter and admiration from fans worldwide.

With the Adelaide Test on the horizon, Jaiswal's form and approach have become a focal point for India. As the team aims to build on their dominant performance in Perth, all eyes will be on the young opener to see if he can replicate his heroics against Australia's world-class bowling attack.

Meanwhile, Lyon and the Australian camp remain unfazed, emphasizing the camaraderie and respect that underpins the fierce rivalry.

'It's all part of the game,' Lyon added.

'There's respect on both sides, but you've got to love the banter, especially from someone so young.'