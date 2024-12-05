Will Rain Drench India's Hopes in Adelaide?

IMAGE: With India riding high on confidence and Australia aiming to reassert dominance in familiar conditions, this pink-ball Test is poised to deliver high drama. Photograph: ICC/X

The Adelaide Oval is set to host a thrilling day-night Test match between India and Australia, starting on Friday December 6.

India, fresh off a dominant win in Perth, will look to extend their lead in the series, while Australia will aim to bounce back on a ground where they have a strong record in pink-ball cricket.

The Adelaide Oval pitch, prepared by Damian Hough, is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. However, the pink ball's unpredictable movement, coupled with the expected swing and seam, could make life difficult for batters, especially as the match progresses.

A significant 40 per cent chance of rain is predicted for Day 1, with light showers likely to disrupt play. This could significantly impact the flow of the game and potentially delay the start or even force a washout of the day's play.

The subsequent days, though, are expected to be drier, allowing for uninterrupted cricket.

The toss will be crucial, with both teams having equal success in day-night Tests at the Adelaide Oval. While batting first has yielded positive results, the unpredictability of the pink ball and the potential for swing and seam makes the decision a tough one.

India will be eager to erase the memory of their disastrous 36 all-out performance in their previous day-night Test at this venue.

Australia, on the other hand, will rely on their experience and home advantage to turn the series around.

The pink ball, the Adelaide Oval, and the two cricketing giants are all set to deliver a spectacle that promises to be unforgettable.