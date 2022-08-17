News
Zimbabwe ODIs: India captain KL Rahul hits nets

Source: ANI
August 17, 2022 13:42 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

India skipper for Zimbabwe ODIs, KL Rahul has begun preparation for the upcoming series which gets underway from Thursday.

 

The first ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played in Harare. Rahul, who is coming back from a long-term injury, on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sharpening his skills ahead of the opening match.

In another picture, Team India can be seen having an insightful conversation with the coach as the visitors get ready to face Zimbabwe.

Team India

Vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan, who is returning to Zimbabwe after nine years, wants the side to not take Zimbabwe for granted.

"I'm sure they're playing good cricket. It's good for us because it will keep us on our toes. We can't take anything for granted or lightly. We're here to perform against a good team. It's always about the process," Dhawan said in a pre-match press conference.

India's tour of Zimbabwe will start on Thursday and go on till August 22. It will consist of three ODIs.

Source: ANI
