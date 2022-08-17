SEE: Dhawan, Gill, Kishan Dance!

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan never misses a chance to entertain us.

Dhawan -- who last month featured the usually staid and stiff Head Coach Rahul Dravid in an Instagram reel (Only Shikhar can do such things, Dinesh Karthik noted with admiration) -- grooved with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill to Farasat Anees's song BIBA, Je tu aankhiyan de saamne in a video posted on Tuesday.

Dhawan, Gill and Kishan spotted groovy shades on top of their India practice jerseys as they grooved to the music.

While K L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav couldn't stop laughing, Mohammed Siraj was impressed by Ishan's moves, declaring, 'Ishan you beauty man'.

Shreyas Iyer -- possibly the best dancer among India's cricketers -- applauded the trio's dancing skills. Shikhar responded, saying they missed Shreyas dancing with them.