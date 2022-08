Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli is all set to return to action in the Asia Cup and has been grinding behind the scenes.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is optimistic about Kohli finding his mojo in the tournament.

'Let him practice, let him play matches,' Dada told Sports Tak. 'He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback.'

'I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup,' Dada predicted.