'India has a pool of 30 players who can play for the national team anytime'

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate Nicholas Pooran's wicket in the final T20 game against the West Indies in Florida, August 7, 2022. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Following Virat Kohli's decision to give up the Indian cricket team's captaincy in T20I and Test cricket alongside the BCCI's move to sack him from the leadership role in ODIs, Rohit Sharma was appointed India's all-format captain.

Rohit was named the white-ball captain towards the end of 2021 while he was awarded the Test captaincy earlier this year.

BCCI indicated that K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will be groomed for future leadership roles.

Ajinkya Rahane led India in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand last November besides, of course, the famous series win in Australia in January 2021.

Hardik Pandya led the Indian side in two T20Is in Ireland and the final T20 against the West Indies in Florida while Shikhar Dhawan led an Indian team in the Windies ODI series.

Despite India having only one captain across all three formats, six cricketers have led Team India in 2022 so far. This is the first time this has happened.

In an interview with India Today, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly explained that with players involved in so many international matches, they do need breaks and this in turn has helped India give opportunities to more players.

'There are a lot of new players who have come up. And we won in the West Indies and in England with these new bunch of players,' Dada added.

'India now have a pool of 30 players who can now play for the national team anytime.'