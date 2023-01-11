News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Zaheer backs Archer as he shines on comeback

Zaheer backs Archer as he shines on comeback

Source: PTI
January 11, 2023 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jofra Archer took three wickets in his four overs in his comeback game on Tuesday night, helping MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royals in the opening game of the inaugural SA20.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer took three wickets in his four overs in his comeback game on Tuesday night, helping MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royals in the opening game of the inaugural SA20. Photograph: MI Cape Town

Jofra Archer is fighting a physical as well as a mental battle, said Zaheer Khan after the England pacer made a promising return to competitive cricket after a 541-day absence due to multiple injuries.

 

Archer took three wickets in his four overs in his comeback game on Tuesday night, helping MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royals in the opening game of the inaugural SA20.

IPL giants Mumbai Indians have invested heavily in the 27-year-old Archer and they bought him ahead of the 2022 edition even thought he was not going be available for the entire season.

Zaheer is director of cricket at Mumbai Indians.

"It has to be an emotional one for him as well. When you are playing after so long, pretty much your career is under scrutiny, how you are going to come back. You have to put in a whole lot of hard work, you need to be very patient as well.

"So, it is not just the physical battle which he must be fighting, it is mental battle as well. It's not easy for anyone to be away from the game for that long. Injury is something that is not in your hands, but how you manage yourself it takes a lot of energy," the former India pacer told Sports 18.

Archer underwent four operations in a span of 15 months to regain full fitness. He suffered a freak finger injury in 2021, followed by two elbow operations before treating a stress fracture on his lower back.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dada Reveals If Rishabh Will Play IPL
Dada Reveals If Rishabh Will Play IPL
Shubman Gill happy to repay captain's faith
Shubman Gill happy to repay captain's faith
'...I'm the worst player around'
'...I'm the worst player around'
Can't allow judiciary to run down Parliament: Veep
Can't allow judiciary to run down Parliament: Veep
Delhi court denies bail to Air India peeing accused
Delhi court denies bail to Air India peeing accused
Root takes to T20s to sharpen ODI game
Root takes to T20s to sharpen ODI game
Cost of living crisis biggest short-term risk: WEF
Cost of living crisis biggest short-term risk: WEF

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Root takes to T20s to sharpen ODI game

Root takes to T20s to sharpen ODI game

How Australia plan to conquer India

How Australia plan to conquer India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances