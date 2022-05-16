'He taught me how to enjoy life to the fullest'

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture to pay homage to Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a road accident in Queensland on Saturday evening, at Puri beach, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Yuzvendra Chahal penned an emotional note for former Mumbai Indians team-mate Andrew Symonds who died in a car accident in Queensland.

Chahal, who played alongside Symonds in IPL 2011, bonded closely with the Australian all-rounder.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal with Andrew Symonds. Photographs: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Chahal posted an emotional tribute for 'My Symonds uncle' on Instagram, revealing they kept in touch through regular video calls.

'Today I have lost my closest man. He would sit with me for hours. He always had his guiding arm around my shoulders.

'He even taught me how to enjoy life to the fullest. I will always cherish our moments especially the ones where we went fishing and one where we would always catch up on video calls time to time.

'You were just not a colleague, my family, my man.

'My Symonds uncle, I will miss you terribly. RIP.