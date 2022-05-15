'#RIPRoy: Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned!'

IMAGE: Andrew Symonds, who was 46 and was a member of Australia's World Cup-winning teams in 2003 and 2007, died in a car accident in Queensland. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn Maxwell and Shoaib Akhtar were among the first ones to react at the sudden passing away of former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds on Sunday, which left the cricketing world in shock.

Symonds, who was 46 and was a member of Australia's World Cup-winning teams in 2003 and 2007, died in a car accident in Queensland.



Here's how former and current cricketers reacted to Symond's sudden demise on Twitter:



"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul #RIPSymonds," said Harbhajan Singh, who played with Symonds at Mumbai Indians.



"This really hurts. #roy #rip," tweeted former Australia team-mate Adam Gilchrist.



"Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy," he added.



"Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends," said Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter.



"Can’t believe what I’ve just woken up to Thinking of his family, his teammates and everyone in the cricket community. We’ve lost another one of our hero’s," said Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.



"Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds," said former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter.

IMAGE: Andrew Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat in 26 Tests, while featuring in 198 ODIs, scoring six centuries and taking 133 wickets. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

"Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate," said former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie.



"Numb, Rest In Peace my friend," sad former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody.



"Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent. RIP SIMMO," tweeted Michael Bevan.



"Look after yourself up there great man, I am heartbroken, loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy," said Darren Lehmann on Twitter.



"This is so devastating Roy was So much fun to be around Our Thoughts are with Symonds family," Damien Fleming tweeted.



"Woke up to this shocking news! RIP legend ! Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," said former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews on Twitter.



"Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news," said VVS Laxman.



"Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers," tweeted Anil Kumble.