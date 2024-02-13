News
Yuvraj: The Captain Who Brought A Smile

Yuvraj: The Captain Who Brought A Smile

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
February 13, 2024 09:44 IST
Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh takes a selfie with a child. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The Himalaya Wellness Company, in collaboration with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, unveiled its flagship initiative, Ek Nayi Muskaan.

This remarkable programme -- committed to bringing smiles and enhancing the well-being of children with a cleft lip and palate -- is now extending its impact to over 35 districts in India.

This latest endeavour follows the successful collaboration with Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused NGO, which has already facilitated over 1,800 free cleft lip surgeries."

Yuvraj Singh

 

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh speaks about his association with Smile Train. All Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: Yuvraj with the children, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director, Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness, and Anjali Katoch, Head of Communication, Smile Train.

 

IMAGE: Yuvraj on teamwork...

 

 

IMAGE: Yuvraj on the captain who brought a smile to his face...

Yuvraj Singh

 

Yuvraj Singh

 
HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

