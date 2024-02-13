Yuvraj: The Captain Who Brought A Smile

The Himalaya Wellness Company, in collaboration with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, unveiled its flagship initiative, Ek Nayi Muskaan.
This remarkable programme -- committed to bringing smiles and enhancing the well-being of children with a cleft lip and palate -- is now extending its impact to over 35 districts in India.
This latest endeavour follows the successful collaboration with Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused NGO, which has already facilitated over 1,800 free cleft lip surgeries."