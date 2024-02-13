Yuvraj: The Captain Who Brought A Smile

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh takes a selfie with a child.

The Himalaya Wellness Company, in collaboration with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, unveiled its flagship initiative, Ek Nayi Muskaan.

This remarkable programme -- committed to bringing smiles and enhancing the well-being of children with a cleft lip and palate -- is now extending its impact to over 35 districts in India.

This latest endeavour follows the successful collaboration with Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused NGO, which has already facilitated over 1,800 free cleft lip surgeries."

All Videos: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh speaks about his association with Smile Train.

IMAGE: Yuvraj with the children, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director, Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness, and Anjali Katoch, Head of Communication, Smile Train.

IMAGE: Yuvraj on teamwork...

IMAGE: Yuvraj on the captain who brought a smile to his face...