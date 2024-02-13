Indians dominate ICC U-19 Dream XI

Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas, Saumy Pandey named in U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament

IMAGE: Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas put on a record partnership of 171 runs against South Africa in the U-19 World Cup semis. Photograph: BCCI

Four Indian players including skipper Uday Saharan and star batter Musheer Khan featured in the U-19 World Cup's Team of the Tournament announced by the ICC on Monday.

Batter Sachin Dhas and Saumy Pandey are the other Indian players in the team.

India finished runners-up after a 79-run loss to Australia in the title clash here on Sunday, which brought to an end their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Australia captain Hugh Weibgen is given the honour of leading the star-studded lineup, chosen by a panel of media, broadcast and ICC representatives.

Champions Australia have three players in the line-up, South Africa have two names – including the Player of the Tournament Kwena Maphaka – and the West Indies and Pakistan have one player each.

India's Musheer takes the number three spot as the only batter to register two centuries during the competition.

Despite a subdued end to the tournament, Musheer displayed plenty of early promise, featuring a wide array of attacking shots, as well as an ability to pick up wickets with his probing left-arm spin.

Top run-scorer for the event, Saharan played a pivotal role in India's dominance through to the final.

Scoring consistently throughout the event and registering a century against Nepal, Saharan saved his best performance for the thrilling semi-final against South Africa, dragging India back from the brink of elimination with vital 81 runs to seal their spot in the final.

Saharan's primary ally that day was Dhas, and the composed right-hander also earns a place in the Team of the Tournament for his ability to relieve pressure situations, and the innovative and aggressive strokeplay. He scored 116 against Nepal and top-scored with a 96 versus South Africa.

Completing the lineup is Pandey, whose left-arm spin yielded 18 wickets – the most by any spinner in the tournament.

Twinned with a supreme ability to bowl economical spells, Pandey was inspirational in the early stages in Bloemfontein, highlighted by his performances in wins over Bangladesh (four for 24) and New Zealand (four for 19).

South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius takes the gloves and also heads up the batting order, after a series of impressive and explosive displays in the Proteas' surge to the semi-final.

Australia's Harry Dixon partners Pretorius atop the order after a superb tournament and some invaluable contributions in the knockout stages.

At number four is Weibgen, who was instrumental to Australia's fourth U19 Men's World Cup title, providing valuable runs and making intelligent on-field decisions that sparked another successful campaign.

West Indies all-rounder Nathan Edward was a standout performer for the side, in particular during their win against England in Potchefstroom, taking three wickets and hitting 49 in a high-pressure chase.

Australia's Callum Vidler enjoyed plenty of pace and bounce on the South African surfaces, and posed a constant threat to batters throughout the competition.

Ubaid Shah was in scintillating form for Pakistan, spearheading their bowling attack and demonstrating lethal amounts of pace that produced vital wicket taking spells in his side's wins over New Zealand (three for 30) and Bangladesh (five for 44).

Maphaka set the World Cup alight from day one. Searing pace and swing handed him his first of three five-wicket hauls in the dramatic win over West Indies on opening day, and the pacer never looked back, with stellar performances in wins over Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

ICC Team of The Tournament (in batting order)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA) (wk), Harry Dixon (AUS), Musheer Khan, Hugh Weibgen (AUS) (captain), Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas, Nathan Edward (WI), Callum Vidler (AUS), Ubaid Shah (PAK), Kwena Maphaka (SA), Saumy Pandey and Jamie Dunk (SCO). (Indians unless specified).