What Team India Will Eat In Rajkot...

What Team India Will Eat In Rajkot...

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 12, 2024 17:31 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Anticipation is mounting for the third Test against Ben Stokes' formidable English squad, scheduled to kick off on February 15 at the Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot.

This Test holds immense significance for Rohit Sharma and his team, looking to capitalise on the momentum gained from their victory in the second Test, levelling the series at 1-1.

A delectable spread of special Gujarati and Kathiyawadi delicacies has been curated for the cricketers.

A report by Aaj Tak unveils a menu boasting traditional breakfast items: Fafda-Jalebi, Khakhra, Gathiya, Thepla, and Khman. The dinner will showcase an exquisite Kathiyawadi feast, including highlights like Dahi Tikari, Vagherela Rotlo (Bajra Roti fried with yogurt and garlic), and Khichdi Kadhi.

In an interview, Urvesh Purohit, the hotel director, shared insights into the players' culinary preferences. The special Gujarati and Kathiyawadi fare, particularly Kathiyawadi cuisine, holds a special place in the hearts of the Indian players.

Notably, players like K L Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and even the legendary M S Dhoni are known to be ardent fans of the delectable Khichdi-Kadhi.

According to a report by India Today, Team India's stay at Rajkot's Sayaji Hotel extends until February 19, with Rohit residing in a presidential suite room showcasing the Royal Heritage theme.

As the stage is set for a crucial Test match, meticulous arrangements, both on and off the field, underscore Team India's commitment to creating an optimal environment for success.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
