HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Youth ODI: Dominant India thump Australia

Youth ODI: Dominant India thump Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 21, 2025 17:32 IST

x

Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a 22-ball 38 against Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI in Brisbane on Sunday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed glimpses of his batting prowess before wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi's unbeaten half-centuries powered India U-19 to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI, in Brisbane on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Australia could muster only 225 for nine, thanks to an excellent performance by the Indian bowlers.

The visitors then completed the chase with as many as 117 balls to spare at the Ian Healy Oval, with Kundu and Trivedi remaining unbeaten on 87 and 61 respectively.

The spotlight was on 14-year-old Suryavanshi, and he responded with a blazing 38 off just 22 balls, his innings containing seven fours.

Such was Suryavanshi's dominance that skipper Ayush Mhatre contributed just six runs in a 50-run opening partnership before the latter was dismissed by pacer Hayden Schiller.

Two balls later, Mhatre was sent back by Charles Lachmund, as India suddenly lost two wickets at the same score.

One-down batter Vihaan Malhotra (9) too failed to make a significant contribution as Lachmund accounted for the batter to leave India at 75 for three in the 10th over and give Australia a glimmer of hope.

However, Trivedi and Kundu joined forces to dash Australian hopes with an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 152 runs to complete the chase in only 30.3 overs.

Kundu smashed five sixes and eight fours in his 74-ball knock, while Trivedi struck eight boundaries while facing 69 deliveries.

Seamer Lachmund (2-46 in 7 overs) was the most successful bowler for Australia U-19.

Earlier, the Indians bowled to a disciplined line and length to restrict Australia within 230, way below what the home team would have hoped for when they opted to bat first.

 

However, they wouldn't have got that many too if it was not for John James' counterattacking, unbeaten 68-ball 77 after they were reeling at 35 for four and then 107 for six.

Henil Patel (3-38 in 10 overs), Kanishk Chouhan (2-39 in 10) and Kishan Kumar (2-59 in 10) mainly shared the spoils with one wicket going to RS Ambrish (1-50 in 10).

Tom Hogan chipped in with a slow 41 off 81 balls, while Steven Hogan struggled to 39 after facing 82 deliveries, reflecting the stranglehold of the Indian bowlers over the Australian batters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'I don't see Pakistan as much of a threat'
'I don't see Pakistan as much of a threat'
'Pycroft can't bring Surya and say, Come shake hands'
'Pycroft can't bring Surya and say, Come shake hands'
Mithun Manhas set to take over as BCCI president
Mithun Manhas set to take over as BCCI president
Ganguly's key challenges as he returns as CAB chief
Ganguly's key challenges as he returns as CAB chief
Bangladesh skipper Litton Das unlocks new milestone
Bangladesh skipper Litton Das unlocks new milestone

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact2:30

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body Arrives2:12

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body...

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look1:13

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV