Bangladesh skipper Litton Das unlocks new milestone

IMAGE: Litton Das scored 23 off just 16 balls in Bangladesh's win over Sri Lanka in the Super 4s Asia Cup match on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das achieved the summit of his team's run-scoring charts during the Super Four Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sarurday.

Scoring a quick 23 in 16 balls, with three fours at a strike rate of 143.75, he surpassed legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to become the team's leading T20I run-getter.

Now in 114 T20Is and 112 innings, he has scored 2,556 runs at an average of 23.88 and a strike rate of 126.59, with 15 half-centuries to his name. His best score is 83.

Shakib has now slid to the second spot, with 2,551 runs in 129 matches and 127 matches at an average of 23.19 and a strike rate of 121.18, with 13 fifties and a best score of 84.

In the all-time list, Litton is the 19th-highest run-getter in T20I cricket.

India's World Cup-winning former T20I skipper Rohit Sharma is the leading run-getter in the format, with 4,231 runs in 159 innings at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89, with five centuries and 32 fifties. His best score is 121*.

