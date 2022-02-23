News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration'

'Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration'

Source: ANI
February 23, 2022 14:20 IST
Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh

Batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday responded to a heartfelt letter by the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and said that he will always remain an inspiration for people in all walks of life, not just cricket.

The 33-year-old batting legend, Kohli took to social media and posted a photo of Yuvraj's letter, which he wrote on Tuesday.

 

"Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture. Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people from all walks of life, not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for the people around you. I wish you all the happiness, God bless @YUVSTRONG12," Kohli wrote as the caption.

In a hand-written letter, Yuvraj commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

Both the batters took the Indian team to victory on many occasions with their impressive match-winning partnerships.

In January, Yuvraj and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Wishing Yuvraj on his new journey as a parent, batting legend Kohli added: "Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey."

 

More like this

Yuvraj Singh pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli

Fit-again Jadeja 'looking forward' to Sri Lanka series

Fit-again Jadeja 'looking forward' to Sri Lanka series

