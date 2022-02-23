News
Fit-again Jadeja 'looking forward' to Sri Lanka series

Source: ANI
February 23, 2022 11:30 IST
Ravindra Jadeja was recuperating at the NCA having sustained a forearm injury during the New Zealand series in November 2021

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was recuperating at the NCA having sustained a forearm injury during the New Zealand series in November 2021. Photograph: Ravindrasinh Jadeja/Twitter

Ahead of the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed his excitement about returning to play for the Indian team.

Jadeja was under rehabilitation after he sustained a forearm injury in the Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur, in November 2021.

 

"Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 series and the Test series. I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India," said Jadeja in a video posted on BCCI TV.

"I was keen to do my rehab properly and was working hard on my fitness at NCA. Today, I came here for my first practice session, it feels good," he added.

India and Sri Lanka will square off in three T20Is and two Tests, with the first match of the series starting in Lucknow on Thursday.

