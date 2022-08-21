News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Young seamer Madushanka in SL squad for Asia Cup

Young seamer Madushanka in SL squad for Asia Cup

Source: PTI
August 21, 2022 00:03 IST
Sri Lanka cricket team

IMAGE: Also returning to the T20I mix is the experienced duo of Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva, and Jeffrey Vandersay. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Young uncapped left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka was handed a maiden call-up as five-time champions Sri Lanka on Saturday announced an 18-member team for the Asia Cup, beginning in Dubai next week.

 

Besides the 21-year-old Madushanka, the squad, led by regular skipper Dasun Shanaka, also includes Ashen Bandara, who last represented Sri Lanka in July 2021 in a T20I against India.

Charith Asalanka will be the vice-captain of the team, which will begin its Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan in the tournament opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 27.

Also returning to the T20I mix is the experienced duo of Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva, and Jeffrey Vandersay, all of whom missed Sri Lanka's last T20I series against Australia at home in June which the visitors won by a 2-1 margin.

Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha, who were named in the original squad, will not tour owing to injuries sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.

Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan are the proposed replacements for the injured duo.

The Asia Cup will also see the participation of seven-time champions India, two-time winners Pakistan and three-time finalists Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

 

