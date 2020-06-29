News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Young Indian umpire Menon inducted in ICC Elite Panel

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 29, 2020 14:26 IST
Nitin Menon

IMAGE: Umpire Nitin Menon during an Indian Premier League match. Photograph: BCCI

India's Nitin Menon was on Monday included in the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming 2020-21 season, replacing England's Nigel Llong.

 

The 36-year-old, who has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is, is only the third from India to make it to the prestigious panel after former captain Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi, who got the axe last year.

A selection panel comprising ICC General Manager (Cricket) Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon, picked Menon, who was earlier part of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires.

"It's a great honour and matter of pride for me to be named in the Elite panel. To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in," Menon was quoted as saying in an ICC statement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
