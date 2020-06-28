Revealed! What sets Kohli apart from Dhoni and Rohit as captain

Source:

June 28, 2020

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel shed light on the difference in captaincy styles of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, shedding light on what's sets them apart from each other.

Parthiv has seen all three captains from close quarters, having played under them for India and in the Indian Premier League which is why he is one of the best to give an insight into what goes on in Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit's minds when they lead their respective franchises.

Parthiv played under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings for three seasons between 2008 and 2010. He was also part of the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for three seasons between 2015 and 2017 before shifting to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he currently plays under Kohli. He has played under all three for India as well.

Parthiv said Kohli's aggression is what sets him apart from Dhoni and Rohit, who like the calm approach when leading the team.

"Virat has a different style of captaincy, he likes to be right in front every time, he likes to lead from the front and be aggressive all the time. It is his style and it has suited him," Parthiv told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

IMAGE: Parthiv Patel with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the 2018 IPL. Photograph: BCCI

"Dhoni and Rohit keep the dressing room calm while Virat makes sure that everyone is on their toes and they all keep pushing themselves," Parthiv said.

"I think MS Dhoni knows completely about every player's potential and what all can be extracted out from him. Dhoni knows what is the potential of a player, and he brings that out. He lets them play in their own style, and gives them space to express themselves," Parthiv said.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). He also led India to the number one ranking in the longest format of the game. Under his leadership, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) three times.

Talking about IPL's most successful captain Rohit Sharma, Parthiv said: "Rohit plans really well. He figures out how to use the information that has been given to him, and which player can be used in what role. He has improved a lot over the years, starting from 2014 to now, if you look at him. At man-management, Dhoni and Rohit are really good at," Parthiv said.

Rohit Sharma has won the IPL the maximum number of times. Under his leadership, Mumbai Indians has won the tournament four times.