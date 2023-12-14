IMAGE: Andrew Flintoff hailed Adil Rashid after his milestone. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former pacer Andrew Flintoff hailed England's experienced bowler Adil Rashid, stating that the veteran spinner "epitomises everything that England cricket is about" after the veteran spinner earned his 100th T20 cap.

Flintoff is currently assuming the role of mentor for the England team for their five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Before England's four-wicket loss in the first T20I, Flintoff recalled his memories of young Adil Rashid during the team huddle.

"To me, you epitomise everything that England cricket is about. It's a privilege for me to tour with you, it's a privilege for me to give you this cap. So Rash, come and get this cap, [it is] 100 but you've not stopped yet, there's plenty more in you. Well done, son," Flintoff said in a video released by ECB.

"I remember you coming into the side as this young lad, full of mystery, full of wonder, full of mischief and loads and loads of ability," Flintoff added.

The 35-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the top white-ball bowlers in the decorated history of English cricket.

Flintoff hailed the work ethics of the veteran spinner and the advice that he goes on to offer to the rising youngsters.

"Over the years, everyone in this group: myself and anybody who's played with you has been so proud at how you've gone about your business - a multiple World Cup winner, the best in the business at what you do around the world but more importantly, Rash, you as a person," Flintoff said.

"You're such an integral part of this squad and the other thing is you give back, whether it's in Bradford with your academies [or] the other day I saw you spending all this time with a leg-spinner, a young kid, and just coaching him.

To me, that is just as important as everything else you do," Flintoff added.

Rashid's prowess with the white ball was on display during England's first T20I outing in the five-match series against the West Indies.

He became the first-ever England bowler to complete 100 wickets in the T20I format. Rashid accomplished this feat during England's first T20I against the West Indies at Bridgetown.