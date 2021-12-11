IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on December 11. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary today, December 11, and the Indian Test captain took to Instagram to profess his love to his better half, to mark the special day.

'4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin,' Kohli wrote.

Kohli and Anushka have an 11-month-old daughter, Vamika.