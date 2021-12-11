News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'You complete me in every way...'

'You complete me in every way...'

By Rediff Cricket
December 11, 2021 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on December 11

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on December 11. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary today, December 11, and the Indian Test captain took to Instagram to profess his love to his better half, to mark the special day.

 

'4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin,' Kohli wrote.

Kohli and Anushka have an 11-month-old daughter, Vamika.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
When Anushka Stumped Kohli
When Anushka Stumped Kohli
One more reason to adore Anushka-Virat!
One more reason to adore Anushka-Virat!
This is how Anushka irritates Virat!
This is how Anushka irritates Virat!
Advanced Pinaka rocket system successfully test-fired
Advanced Pinaka rocket system successfully test-fired
Ashes: Aus banish memories of Gabba Test loss to India
Ashes: Aus banish memories of Gabba Test loss to India
More misery for England over slow over rate at Gabba
More misery for England over slow over rate at Gabba
India sends medical supplies to Afghanistan
India sends medical supplies to Afghanistan

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Is Anushka dreaming about a Virat ton?

Is Anushka dreaming about a Virat ton?

Anushka-Virat with daughter Vamika

Anushka-Virat with daughter Vamika

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances