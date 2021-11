IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram



Virat Kohli was at the receiving end of online trolling -- from the missus.

Having spent a couple of weeks at home with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, all of 10 months old, an emotional Kohli posted this for his wife: 'With you by my side, I am at home anywhere ♥ @anushkasharma.'

Anu stumped Chikoo with her reply: 'Which is great because you are hardly home'.

Kohli returns to the Indian team for the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, beginning on Friday.