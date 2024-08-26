News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan, Bangladesh penalised by ICC

Pakistan, Bangladesh penalised by ICC

Source: PTI
August 26, 2024 20:08 IST
Pakistan slumped to eighth position in the nine-team WTC points table after the defeat, while Bangladesh are placed seventh.

IMAGE: Pakistan slumped to eighth position in the nine-team WTC points table after the defeat, while Bangladesh are placed seventh. Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan were docked six points on the World Test Championship (WTC) table while Bangladesh were penalised three points for maintaining slow over rate during the first Test in Rawalpindi, the ICC said on Monday.

 

Bangladesh recorded a historic, maiden Test win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The landmark win came after 14 matches with Pakistan, where the Tigers had suffered 12 defeats and managed just one draw. This was Bangladesh's first-ever 10-wicket win in Tests.

Pakistan were deemed to be six overs short of the target and hence docked six WTC points and fined 30 percent of their match fee.

Bangladesh were found to be three overs short and docked three WTC points along with a fine of 15 percent of the match fee.

"Hosts Pakistan were found to be six overs short and lost six WTC points, while visitors Bangladesh were docked three points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate," the ICC said in a release.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 percent of their match fee for every over their side falls short of the allotted time.

Additionally, as per Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, a team is penalised one point for each over short.



Besides, Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was fined 10 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

The second and final Test will also be played at the same venue from Friday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
