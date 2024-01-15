'Jaiswal is going for T20 World Cup'

IMAGE: Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's sizzling show with the willow, Aakash Chopra believes his selection for the T20 World Cup should be a no-brainer. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal's form with the bat makes him 'un-droppable' for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA this year.

The 22 year old's strong run with the bat continued in India's series-clinching win over Afghanistan in Indore as he top-scored for the hosts with a quickfire 34-ball 68.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra backed the youngster to book his tickets to the World Cup and added it would be 'unfair' if he wasn't picked for the marquee tournament.

Speaking on JioCinema after India's six wicket win over Afghanistan, Chopra said, 'Yashasvi is going. Again, the way he is batting. You will feel it would be unfair if you do not take him. Sometimes you are un-droppable, meaning he is selectable. That is why he is here, making runs.'

IMAGE: With his current form, Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced Shubman Gill in the pecking order. Photograph: BCCI

'Now he has gone beyond (Shubman) Gill,' Chopra said. 'But now you will not be able to touch him.'

Chopra warned that if Jaiswal didn't get a call-up for the T20 World Cup, India would be repeating the same mistakes. 'You should not even try for it (not selecting Jaiswal) because you need something like this while batting.'

'Otherwise, it will be the same as 2022; again and again, everything will be the same, the style of playing will be the same and only the year has changed.'