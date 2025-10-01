Yashasvi Jaiswal named in prestigious TIME100 Next list

Photograph: Yashasvi Jaiswal/X

India's batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has earned a spot in TIME magazine's prestigious 'TIME100 Next' list -- recognizing emerging global leaders across various fields.



Jaiswal shared his excitement on social media.



"What a Time to witness! I am honoured to be recognised in the 2025 #TIME100NEXT list alongside leaders shaping the future across industries. It reminds me how far I've come and how much further I want to go," the left-hand batter tweeted on X.



In August, Jaiswal topped Wisden Cricket Monthly’s list of 'The Best 40 Young Players in the World'. The list, compiled by global cricket writers, evaluated players aged 23 or younger based on their current achievements and potential across all formats.



Jaiswal was ranked as number one. At a young age of 23, Jaiswal has emerged as the backbone of the Indian Test set-up, with 2,209 runs in 24 Tests and 46 innings at an average of 50.20, with six centuries and 12

fifties.He is just as good as a white-ball batter, possessing an aggressive T20I game, as suggested by his strike rate of above 164. In 23 T20Is with a century and five fifties, he has made 723 runs at an average of 36.15. He has only played one ODI, scoring 15 runs, his List-A average of 52.62 makes people really anticipate his rise in ODIs as well after opener Rohit Sharma hangs up his boots.With a 391-run tour to Australia and a 411-run tour to England behind him and centuries in both these countries, Jaiswal looks to be India's next all-weather, all-condition batter after Virat Kohli.

Having scored 2,166 runs in 67 IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals at an average of 34.38, strike rate of 152-plus, two centuries and 15 fifties, he has proved to be quite an investment for the Pink franchise.



Jaiswal will be next seen in action in the two-match Test series against West Indies, starting from Thursday in Ahmedabad.



