Unstoppable! Abhishek sets new T20I rankings record

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma smashed 314 runs in seven games with three scores of 50-plus and an astounding strike rate of 200 in the Asia Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma has set a new rating points record for batters in the ICC men's T20I Player Rankings after his Player of the Series effort in the Asia Cup.



The 25-year-old left-hander reached 931 ratings point, which is 12 more than the previous best rating of 919 attained by England’s Dawid Malan in 2020.



Abhishek reached the landmark after his knock of 61 against Sri Lanka and finished the tournament with 926 ratings, 82 more than second-placed Phil Salt of England. Abhishek also had a score of 75 against Bangladesh this past week.



Tilak Varma has gained 28 rating points after unbeaten knocks of 49 against Sri Lanka and 69 against Pakistan but remains in third position.



Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka, who struck a century against India, has moved into the top five while Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan (up 11 places to 13th), India’s Sanju Samson (up eight places to 31st) and Bangladesh’s Saif Hassan (up 45 places to 36th)

are among the others to move up the rankings.India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who bagged four wickets against Pakistan in the final, has advanced nine places to 12th position while Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (up 12 places to 13th), Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (up six places to 20th), India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah (up 12 places to 29th) and Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (up five places to 41st) have progressed in the bowling rankings.

Saim Ayub top ranked T20I all-rounder: Pakistan’s Saim Ayub has gained four slots to reach No. 1 position among all-rounders for the first time in his career, overtaking Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, Deependra Airee of Nepal, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan and Hardik Pandya of India.



Airee has retained fourth position but gained five rating points to reach 214, 27 behind Ayub. Airee has also gained 10 slots to reach 72nd position among bowlers. Lalit Rajbanshi (up six places to 51st) among bowlers and Aasif Sheikh (up three places to 77th) among batters are other Nepal players to gain after their historic series win over the West Indies.