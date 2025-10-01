India Vs Naqvi Trophy Tussle Drags On!

IMAGE: India outclassed Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday but Suryakumar & Co refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's wait to get their hands on the Asia Cup trophy is likely to continue.



India outclassed Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday but Suryakumar & Co refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chief and more importantly his country's interior minister, known for his vocal anti-India stand.



As the Indian team didn't accept

the Asia Cup from Naqvi, the presentation ceremony was concluded with Naqvi leaving the dais and taking the trophy with him.Three days after the victory, there is still no update when the trophy will sent to the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.Reportedly, Naqvi remains firm in his stand, insisting on presenting the trophy and medals to the victorious Indian team at a formal function.

'Naqvi is understood to have told the organisers that the Indian team would receive their medals and that he himself would present them, provided a formal function was arranged. It is unlikely that anyone will arrange such a function. The logjam continues,' according a Cricbuzz report.



The BCCI is unlikely to give in to his demands given that Naqvi has repeatedly made anti-India comments on social media. He also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory post congratulating the Indian team on social media.