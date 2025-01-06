HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks silence after BGT defeat

Source: PTI
January 06, 2025 18:38 IST

Learnt a lot in Australia, we'll be back stronger: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of India's standout performers, amassing 391 runs at an average of 43.44. Photograph: BCCI/X

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Monday termed his maiden tour of Australia a learning experience and vowed to come back stronger after India went down 1-3 to Australia, surrendering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The 23-year-old left-handed batter was one of India's standout performers, amassing 391 runs at an average of 43.44, the second-highest in the series. His contributions included a stellar 161 in the Perth Test, which India won by 295 runs.

 

Jaiswal also scored two fifties, but India failed to retain the Trophy for the first time in a decade, after losing the fifth and final Test by six wickets at Sydney on Sunday.

"I learnt a lot in Australia… Unfortunately, the result wasn't what we had hoped for, but we'll be back stronger. Your support means everything," Jaiswal wrote on his Instagram page.

The defeat also dashed India's hopes of securing a spot in the World Test Championship final, with Australia now set to face South Africa.

India's loss has left fans and experts disappointed, but legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar backed young talents like Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy, emphasising the need for hungry players who treat their wicket with utmost importance.

"They are hungry to earn a name for India and themselves. Such players are needed. You need such players who will protect their wicket like their life," he had said.

Source: PTI
