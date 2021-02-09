News
'Yaad hai maine chetawani di thi': KP tells India fans after 1st Test

By Rediff Cricket
February 09, 2021 18:47 IST
England got off to a winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship four-match series defeating the hosts by 227 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Set a world record 420-run target to go one up in the four-match series, India were shot out for 192 in the second session on Day 5 despite captain Virat Kohli's 72 off 104 balls.

Veteran pacer Anderson (3/17) and left-arm spinner Leach (4/76) shared seven wickets between themselves to complete a memorable victory for England

The win has lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the WTC points table.

Here’s how pundits and big names, including England footballer Gary Lineker reacted to the win…

 KP's tweet

Harsha Bhogle

Mike Artherton's tweet

Micheal Vaughan's tweet

Gary Lineker's tweet

 

England players celebrate a wicket

'Reverse swing master, GOAT Anderson like fine wine'
Kohli sees no logic in WTC points distribution
Reverse swing was huge for us: Anderson
Delhi court sends Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody
Proud to be Hindustani Muslim: Azad in farewell speech
'Pant is a gifted batsmen but not a natural keeper'
No new COVID deaths in 7 states in 3 weeks: Govt
England's tour of India 2021

PICS: Anderson, Leach give England big win over India

Clinical England thrash India to go 1-0 up in series

