'Yaad hai maine chetawani di thi': KP tells India fans after 1st Test

February 09, 2021 18:47 IST

England got off to a winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship four-match series defeating the hosts by 227 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Set a world record 420-run target to go one up in the four-match series, India were shot out for 192 in the second session on Day 5 despite captain Virat Kohli's 72 off 104 balls.

Veteran pacer Anderson (3/17) and left-arm spinner Leach (4/76) shared seven wickets between themselves to complete a memorable victory for England

The win has lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the WTC points table.

Here’s how pundits and big names, including England footballer Gary Lineker reacted to the win…