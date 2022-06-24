News
PHOTOS: England vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 2

PHOTOS: England vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 2

June 24, 2022 19:45 IST
IMAGES from Day 2 of the 3rd Test played between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Friday.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after reaching his century

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell continued to torment England as he reached his third century of the series to see his side pass the 300 mark on the second day of the final Test at an overcast Headingley on Friday.

 

Starting the day on 225-5 with Mitchell (78) and Tom Blundell (45) again proving thorns in England's side, Mitchell lost his partner but reached three figures shortly before lunch with a straight six off Jack Leach.

After a slow start, New Zealand put on exactly 100 runs and reached lunch on 325-8.

Mitchell, the first New Zealand batsman to score centuries in three successive Tests against England, was eventually out to the last ball before lunch when he miscued a drive off Leach and captain Ben Stokes took a fine running catch in the deep.

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell.  

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Blundell had earlier brought up his half century by nudging Jamie Overton to the boundary but his innings ended with New Zealand having added only 18 to their overnight score.

Rapped on the pads by an inswinger from Matthew Potts, Blundell was rather harshly given out lbw with the ball appearing to be drifting to the leg side but he was unable to review as the DRS system was temporarily out of action.

Stuart Broad was left cursing as Michael Bracewell was dropped off his bowling by Jonny Bairstow, but it did not prove too expensive as he again found the edge of Bracewell's bat and this time Zack Crawley held the catch.

That left New Zealand on 265-7 and looking vulnerable but Mitchell was joined by Tim Southee who accelerated the scoring with a flurry of attacking shots.

England's Jack Leach holds up the ball after taking five wickets 

IMAGE: England's Jack Leach holds up the ball after taking five wickets. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Southee heaved birthday boy Broad over deep backward square for a six and tucked into the pace bowling of England debutant Overton who he struck for five boundaries, reaching 30 in only 19 balls as New Zealand's late order came up trumps again.

Mitchell's wicket was a boost for England at the end of another absorbing session but New Zealand were heading for a competitive first innings total after being reduced to 123 for five before tea on Thursday.

England are seeking to win every match of a home series with at least three Tests for the first time since a 4-0 rout of India in 2011, while New Zealand are desperate to avoid four straight Test defeats.

Source: REUTERS
