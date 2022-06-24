PCB to challenge IPL's proposed extended window

IMAGE: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said that the issue will be raised at the next ICC conference. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Feeling 'short-changed', the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to challenge the proposed two-and-a-half month expanded window for the Indian Premier League.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said that the issue will be raised at the next ICC conference.

"There has been no announcement or decision as yet on the IPL window being increased. I will give my views on this issue at the ICC conference," Raja said during a media conference on Friday.

"My point is clear: if there is any development in world cricket that means we are being short-changed, we will challenge it in a very forceful manner and put our point across strongly in the ICC," he said.

The PCB's decision to officially challenge the decision comes weeks after BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, in an exclusive interview to PTI said that the Indian board will be getting an extended window for the IPL in the ICC's next FTP cycle starting from 2024 till 2031.

"From the next FTP cycle, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half-month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC," Shah had said.

Raja also said that while Pakistan is keen on playing India, the political equation between the neighbours continues to act as roadblocks.

"I have spoken to Saurav (Ganguly) on the sidelines on this and I told him that presently there are three former cricketers heading their cricket boards and if they can't make a difference who will?," Raja said.

"Twice Ganguly has invited me to attend the IPL finals last year and this year and cricketing wise it made sense to go, but then, because of the situation, we had to look at the fallout of accepting the invitations," he added.

Ramiz brushes aside rumours of being sacked, hints at continuing as PCB Chief

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has obliquely said that he wants to continue in the top post, following prolonged speculations that he was likely to be sacked by the ruling government.

There have been speculations for months that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will soon bring in his own nominee to replace Ramiz as PCB Chairman.

Shahbaz recently also held meetings with three former Chairman of the board, Khalid Mahmood, Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi on cricket matters leading to more speculations that Ramiz would be told to go home.

"It's been two months now and we can't live on speculations. If something had to happen it would have happened by now. Look unless you give continuity a chance nothing will improve in Pakistan cricket," Ramiz said.

"Cricket gives me excitement. I have a lot of other options. The PM is our line in-charge and I have put in a request to meet him and brief him on what we are doing and our plans for the future."

Ramiz said that his goal is to improve cricket in Pakistan and the good work should not be disregarded.

"There is no ego issue here, we just want to improve Pakistan cricket. If the constitution allows a change fine but just because of tradition you should not undo the good work," he said.

"If we can achieve well-defined goals at the same time, why change? What I have seen is that we need to have corrections in our cricket and we have to build our capacity for talent and wishlists."

Ramiz, however, conceded that the decision to dismiss him lies completely in the hands of PM Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of PCB.

"It is the Patron-in-chief's call but I think performance speaks for itself and if fans are with you it becomes difficult to make decisions," he said.

It was former Prime Minister Imran Khan of the previous government who had roped in Ramiz as the PCB Chairman last September.