News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rashid to miss white-ball series against India for Hajj pilgrimage

Rashid to miss white-ball series against India for Hajj pilgrimage

Source: PTI
June 24, 2022 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Adil Rashid

Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/Twitter

England will be without the services of Adil Rashid in next month's white-ball series against India as the leg-spinner has received clearance from the country's cricket board (ECB) to make Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Rashid, a practising Muslim, will fly to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which means he will also miss the latter stages of Yorkshire's T20 Blast campaign.

 

"I've been wanting to do it for a little while but I've found it pretty difficult with the timings. This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do, and something I wanted to do as well," Rashid told ESPNcricinfo.

"I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: 'yep, you do what you've got to do and then come back when you can'.

"Me and the missus are going and I'll be there for a couple of weeks," he added.

Rashid was part of England's recently-concluded tour of the Netherlands, where the visitors comfortably bagged the three-match ODI series 3-0.

"It's a massive moment: each faith has got their own different thing but for Islam and being a Muslim, this is one of the biggest ones," Rashid said.

"It's a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I'm young and strong and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do."

India take on hosts England in a white-ball series, including three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 7 to 17.

Rashid is expected to miss all six games as he is likely to return in mid-July, ahead of England's white-ball series against South Africa.

But the 34-year-old asserted that the decision to go on the holy pilgrimage 'was irrelevant of cricket'.

"It wasn't like, right, I'm playing against India - I'd better not go. That didn't really cross my mind. It was purely: right, I'm going - the decision was irrelevant of cricket, in that sense," Rashid said.

"All I had to do was speak to Yorkshire and England and get their go-ahead. That was very easy and they were very understanding. To have that backing from your county and from your country, it feels like a big boost."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Nicholls dismissal may be most freakish ever
PIX: Nicholls dismissal may be most freakish ever
Guess who Sarfaraz Khan dedicated his century to?
Guess who Sarfaraz Khan dedicated his century to?
Warm-up tie: KS Bharat impresses but top order fails
Warm-up tie: KS Bharat impresses but top order fails
Why Was Agnipath Introduced Suddenly?
Why Was Agnipath Introduced Suddenly?
Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli
Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli
Told CM Cong-NCP trying to destroy Sena: Rebel MLA
Told CM Cong-NCP trying to destroy Sena: Rebel MLA
Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga Review
Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga Review

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'

'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'

Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli

Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances