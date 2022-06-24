News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?

Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
June 24, 2022 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will lead India for the first time in an international game. Photograph: BCCI

With the T20 World Cup in four months' time, India get an opportunity to test their second string when they meet Ireland in a two-match T20I series, starting in Dublin on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

This will be an interesting series with Hardik Pandya helming the team for the first time in international cricket, while, in the absence of regular Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who is in England with the Test team, V V S Laxman takes over as the gaffer.

Picking an XI against minnows is always a tricky affair and there certainly is a task on hand for Hardik and Laxman.

India is likely to open with the tested pair of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad as they did in the South Africa T20Is.

Sanju Samson gets another go in this series, and it's an opportunity he'll have to grab with both hands if he has to board that plane to Australia for the World Cup.

He will be fighting for a place in the middle order with the trusted Suryakumar Yadav who returns from a forearm injury.

SKY has been top-notch in India colours and the show he put up during his limited time in IPL 2022 (303 runs at an average of 43.29, which included three half-centuries) makes him a surety in the Playing XI.

The only new face in the team, Rahul Tripathi, will be vying for a place in the team along with SKY and Deepak Hooda.

Hooda wasn't picked in any of the matches in the South Africa T20Is with Shreyas Iyer being the obvious pick, but an opportunity looks imminent for the Rajasthan batter in Dublin. A spot at No 3 or 4 could be Hooda's calling.

In-form Dinesh Karthik is the obvious choice lower down the order, and along with Hardik , he is billed highly to put on performance with his finishing act. Another superb show in Dublin could just confirm his place for the mega event Down Under.

Vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the attack in what is expected to be seam friendly conditions. He will have the fiery Mohammed Shami and the ever-dependable Harshal Patel to help knock over the Irish batting.

Whether Hardik and Laxman give pace sensation Umran Malik his India debut against the lower-ranked opponents is anybody's guess.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for Sunday's first T20I against Ireland?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
COMMENT
Print this article
Warm-up tie: KS Bharat impresses but top order fails
Warm-up tie: KS Bharat impresses but top order fails
Rohit pens note after 15 yrs in international cricket
Rohit pens note after 15 yrs in international cricket
'Wouldn't have made Pant captain'
'Wouldn't have made Pant captain'
2002 riots: SC junks Zakia Jafri's plea against Modi
2002 riots: SC junks Zakia Jafri's plea against Modi
The Lawyer Who Became An International Supermodel
The Lawyer Who Became An International Supermodel
JugJugg Jeeyo Review
JugJugg Jeeyo Review
Number of MLAs in Shinde camp likely to cross 50
Number of MLAs in Shinde camp likely to cross 50

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli

Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli

'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'

'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances