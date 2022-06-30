Bumrah to lead India in rescheduled Test vs Eng

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, on Friday after regular captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out.

“Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the upcoming Test and Mr Rishabh Pant as his deputy,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Rohit tested positive during a warm-up match in Leicester last week.

India were 2-1 ahead in the series last September when the final test at Old Trafford was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases in their camp. The fifth Test will be played in Edgbaston from Friday.

India’s Test squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal